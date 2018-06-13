Jun 13, 2018, 10:25 PM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Cracking Joke: A new game
Cracking Joke: A new game (Read 168 times)
Cracking Joke: A new game
«
on:
Mar 22, 2016, 09:54 AM
This is a Phone game. To play, I'll personally send my phone number to five people...
You guys will then send credit to it.
The highest amount wins the game.
Here's is my Number... 0803435501... START SENDING!
Logged
