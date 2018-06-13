Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cracking Joke: A new game  (Read 168 times)

yetadem

Cracking Joke: A new game
« on: Mar 22, 2016, 09:54 AM »
This is a Phone game. To play, I'll personally send my phone number to five people...

You guys will then send credit to it.

The highest amount wins the game.

Here's is my Number... 0803435501... START SENDING!
