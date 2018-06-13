Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Knockknock Joke: Type Amen  (Read 320 times)

yetadem

Knockknock Joke: Type Amen
« on: Mar 22, 2016, 10:06 AM »
Dear Bill Collectors...

I know I owe you, but I got some good news! I typed "AMEN" on a Facebook post and in 48 hours, I will get a ton of MONEY!

So when I get it, I will pay you.

Signed

Mr. Akpos
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 