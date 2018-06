A young bride made her first appointment with a gynecologist and told him that she and her husband wished to start a family."We've been trying for months now, doctor, and I don't seem to be able to get pregnant," she confessed miserably."I'm sure we will solve your problem," the doctor reassured her, "If you will just take off your clothes and get on the examining table.""Well, alright, doctor," agreed the young woman, blushing, "But I would rather have my husband's baby."