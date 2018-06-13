A man before leaving for work left a letter on the dining table for his wife. Chores around the house kept the woman from seeing the letter until about 12noon. When she finally chanced on the letter, she was so excited to see that her husband had taken the time to write her a letter. She kissed the paper when she saw "My beautiful wife" at the top, hugged it when she saw “I love you with all my heart” at the bottom, and sniffed it when she realised it smelled of her husband's perfume. Out of excitement, and without even bothering to read the content of the letter, she made up her mind to cook him his favourite meal for dinner that night. She quickly rushed to the kitchen and got to work.After cooking and setting the table, she went to the washroom and took a shower, put on her most attractive nightgown and dressed the bed. Just as she was about to finish laying the bed, her husband walked into the house. When she heard him come in, she went out to welcome him. To her surprise, her husband was furious when he saw her. She became very confused and asked why he wouldn't even let her welcome him with a hug but instead have that angry look on his face.The husband asked, "Did you read the letter I left you on the table?”The woman responded, “Oh yes I saw it. That's why I went through all the trouble to prepare your favourite meal for you. Thank you so much, honey, it was sweet of you."She leaned in to give him a kiss, but he pushed her away to her surprise. The husband went on, "If you did, then why haven't you done any of the things I instructed you to do?"The man went inside and came out again quickly with an already packed suitcase. He headed straight for the door and said to his wife, "See you in seven days."The woman stood there confused but before she could utter a word, the door had slammed behind him. She went back to the dining table to take a second look at the letter. It read,"My beautiful wife,My company has asked four colleagues and myself to go on a seven-day trip to Dubai for a training program. They said that we can bring along our wives and I thought this will be the best opportunity for us to have the honeymoon we never did after we got married. I have already packed a suitcase for myself, so kindly do too. Our flight leaves at exactly 7 pm, so I will be home at 6 'o' clock for us to go to the airport. No need to cook dinner since there will be food on the plane. Just be prepared to go as soon as I get back. Please be ready before I get back otherwise I will be forced to leave you behind, seeing that the purpose of this trip is for a training program and me bringing you along is just an added bonus. I Love you with all my heart."