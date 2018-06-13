Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Id Ten T Error
Mar 22, 2016, 10:22 AM
Akpos was having trouble with his computer. So he called James, the computer guy, to come over. James clicked a couple of buttons and solved the problem. He gave him a bill for a minimum service call.

As James was walking away, Akpos called after him, "So, what was wrong?"

He replied, "It was an ID ten T error."

Akpos didn't want to appear silly, but nonetheless inquired, "An ID ten T error? What's that, in case I need to fix it again?"

James grinned, "Haven't you ever heard of an ID ten T error before?"

"No," Akpos replied.

"Write it down," he said, " and I think you'll figure it out."

So Akpos wrote it down, 'I D 1 0 T'

AKPOS NO LONGER CALL JAMES TO FIX HIS COMPUTER AGAIN.
