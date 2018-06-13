Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funniest Joke: My Soul Mate  (Read 151 times)

yetadem

Funniest Joke: My Soul Mate
« on: Mar 23, 2016, 07:32 AM »
I am pleased to announce that I have finally found MY SOUL MATE after series of seriously searching and endless praying...
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
THE STUPID CREAM WAS UNDER THE CHAIR
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 