Two guys seated on a long bench, one facing south and the other facing north, were smoking one weed.They shared it at intervals. The one facing south would smoke and give the other one facing north. They continued like this until they were both "high".The one facing south suddenly sighted a policeman. He alerted the other, got up and runs away, "Guy, take off, take off, black and black is coming!"But because the one facing North was more "high", he didn't hear. The weed was with the one that took off."Guy, give me the thing!" said the one facing north. He then turned and was face to face with the Policeman. "Guy, stop o! Just now, just now you have turned to a Policeman. Please turn back!"