Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Independence fight  (Read 213 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Independence fight
« on: Mar 23, 2016, 08:38 AM »
She wants me to Fight for her, but No!... My Grandfather fought for Independence.

That was the last war in my Family Tree... I can't fight again!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 