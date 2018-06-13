Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: 30 times faster
Akpos Went For a Job Interview...

INTERVIEWER: If the Earth rotates 30 times faster, what will happen?

AKPOS: We will get our salary every day.
