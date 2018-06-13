A guy broke his girlfriend's heart and his girlfriend sent him a bible chapter, Psalm 109... The guy has been coming to his girlfriend's house for the past 1 week, begging her daily.This is what Psalm 109 say...6. Set thou a wicked man over him: and let Satan stand at his right hand.7. When he shall be judged, let him be condemned: and let his prayer become sin.8 Let his days be few; and let another take his office.9 Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow.10 Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places.11 Let the extortion catch all that he hath; and let the strangers spoil his labour.12 Let there be none to extend mercy unto him: neither let there be any to favour his fatherless children.13 Let his posterity be cut off; and in the generation following let their name be blotted out.14 Let the iniquity of his fathers be remembered with the Lord; and let not the sin of his mother be blotted out.15 Let them be before the Lord continually, that he may cut off the memory of them from the earth.16 Because that he remembered not to shew mercy, but persecuted the poor and needy man, that he might even slay the broken in heart.17 As he loved cursing, so let it come unto him: as he delighted not in blessing, so let it be far from him.18 As he clothed himself with cursing like as with his garment, so let it come into his bowels like water, and like oil into his bones.19 Let it be unto him as the garment which covered him, and for a girdle wherewith he is girded continually.