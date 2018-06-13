Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Lost my watch
Mar 24, 2016, 11:09 AM
Lost my watch at a party once. Saw a guy stepping on it while intercourseually harassing a girl. I walked up to the dude, punched him straight in the nose.

No one does that to a girl... Not on my watch!
