A butcher saw a dog in front of his shop, he saw 10 pound and a note in his mouth that read, "10 pound meat, please."Amazed, he took the money, put 10 pound meat in the dog's mouth and quickly closed his shop.He followed the dog and watched him wait for a green light, looked both ways and trot across the road to a bus stop. The dog stood waiting. When a bus arrived, he walked around to the front and noticed the destination, then boarded the bus. The butcher followed, dumbstruck.As the bus travels out into the suburbs, the dog took in the scenery. After a while he stood on his back paws to push the "stop" button, then the butcher followed him off. The dog ran up to a house and dropped his bag on the stoop. He went back down the path, took a big run and threw himself -Whap!- against the door. He does this again and again. No answer.So he jumped on a wall, walked around the garden, beats his head against a window, jumped off and waited at the front door. A big guy opened it and started cursing and pummeling the dog.The butcher ran up, screaming at the guy, "What the hell are you doing? This dog is a genius!"The owner responded, "Genius my ass. IT'S THE SECOND TIME THIS WEEK HE HAS FORGOTTEN HISKEY!"