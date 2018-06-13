A man was driving home late one afternoon, and he was driving above the speed limit. He looked in his rear-view mirror and noticed a police car with its red lights. He thought, "I can outrun this guy", so he floored it.The cars were racing down the highway - 60, 70, 80, 90 miles an hour.Finally, as his speedometer passes 100, the guy realised he can't outrun the policeman so he gave up and pulled over to the curb.The police officer got out of his car and approached the car. He leaned down and said, "Listen mister man, I have had a really lousy day, and I just want to go home. Give me a good excuse and I will let you go."The man thought for a moment and said, "Three weeks ago my wife ran off with a police officer. When I saw your car in my rear view mirror I thought you were the officer and you were trying to give her back to me!"