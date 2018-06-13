Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: My Salary  (Read 295 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: My Salary
« on: Mar 24, 2016, 12:26 PM »
In a cramped bus...

LADY: Something of yours is touching me.

MAN: Oh! That's just my salary in my pocket.

LADY: Did your salary just tripled in the last 5 minutes?
