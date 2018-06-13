Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: Drunk Akpos
Akpos was very drunk and was struggling to open his door with his key. His neighbour asked him “sir can I help you open the door ?”

Akpos said “don’t worry; just help me hold the house straight, I can open the door.
