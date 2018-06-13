Jun 13, 2018, 10:28 PM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Educated Sons
Author
Funny Joke: Educated Sons (Read 350 times)
yetadem
Commando
Funny Joke: Educated Sons
1st son : Degree in Economics.
2nd son: MBA.
3rd son : PhD
4th son : Thief
Neighbour: Why can’t you throw the 4th son out of your house?
Father : He is the only one earning money. The rest are unemployed.
