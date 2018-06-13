Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Educated Sons
1st son : Degree in Economics.

2nd son: MBA.

3rd son : PhD

4th son : Thief

Neighbour: Why can’t you throw the 4th son out of your house?

Father : He is the only one earning money. The rest are unemployed.
