Three friends died in a car crash, they went to heaven to an orientation. They were all asked, “When you are in your casket and friends and family are mourning you, what would you like to hear them say about you?The first guy Abraham said, “I would like to hear them say that I was a great doctor of my time, and a great family man.”The second guy James said, “I would like to hear that I was a wonderful husband and school teacher which made a huge difference in our children of tomorrow.”The last guy Akpos replied, “I would like to hear them say, ‘LOOK, HE’S MOVING!!!”.