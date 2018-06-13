GCE MATHEMATICS EXAM PAPERTime: 2Hrs 30MINSINSTRUCTIONS: ATTEMPT ALL QUESTIONS.ALL QUESTIONS CARRY EQUAL MARKS.You have dated a girl for 2 years; eventually she drops you for another guy. Calculate the percentage of time wasted. (20 marks)You bought a phone for your girlfriend and she gave it to another guy. Using trigonometric identities derive a general formula for this type of love. (20 marks)(For Boys) You’re dating around 15 girls and every girl is demanding for a Samsung Galaxy and an iPhone 6s (a) Plot a graph of girls against prices of phones. (15marks)(b) Use your graph to estimate your future poverty (5marks)You are dating other peoples’ sisters yet you don’t want to see any guy with your sister. Calculate the Percentage Error in your Thinking Capacity. (20 marks)You are a civil servant, your wife is a petty trader, your combined household income is less than 1,000ghc. Your daughter who is awaiting result is using iPhone 6s and Samsung Galaxy both worth 2,000ghc. Calculate the Percentage of your Parental Negligence. (20 marks)(For girls) You’re a girl and you have dated 20 guys with hard labour, use the law of diminishing Return to calculate the substance that will be left for your husband to enjoy. (20 marks)You can’t give your wife 50ghc for a pot of soup, but you spend over 100ghc in bars and restaurant.Calculate the radius of your ‘stupidity’, take π=3.142(20 marks)BEST OF GOOD LUCK!Advice from the invigilator: We are now in a new year. Please drop all your bad character.