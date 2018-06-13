Akpos stopped at a bar after work to have a drink. He started talking to a girl even though he is married; he thought she is so fine that he agreed to go to her place.When he got to her place, he found out that she is a prostitute and that she wanted 5,000 Naira.“Forget it,” Akpos said, “You never told me you were a prostitute. But I do have 500 Naira with me, will you take that?”“You won’t get any decent prostitute for that amount,” she replied.She threw him out.Later that night, Akpos and his wife went out for dinner. While they were eating, the same prostitute who happened to be eating there too recognised Akpos.She came up to him and said, “See, I told you. Look at the kind of trash you picked up for 500 Naira.”