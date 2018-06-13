Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Five Minutes
« on: Mar 25, 2016, 10:59 AM »
In Bed: It’s 6am. You close your eyes for 5 minutes, it’s 7:45am.

At Work: It’s 1:30pm. Close your eyes for 30 minutes, it’s 1:31pm
