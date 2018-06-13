Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Romantic Shopping  (Read 187 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: Romantic Shopping
« on: Mar 25, 2016, 11:08 AM »
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and Emeka.

Emeka: Why do you hold your wife’s hand when you visit shopping malls?

Akpos: Because if I leave her hand she’ll go for shopping. It looks “ROMANTIC” but actually, it’s “ECONOMIC”.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 