Wife: honey can you please help me clean the garden
Husband: do I look like a gardener?
Wife: ooh am sorry honey, ok then fix bathroom door plz
Husband: do I look like a carpenter?
* Husband walks out, at returning, he finds the garden cleaned and the door fixed.
Husband: I knew my wife will do this all by herself
Wife: it’s not me
Husband: who then?
Wife: Jonny our neighbour
Husband: how much did u pay him?
Wife: No, he just gave me 2 options, bread or intercourse
Husband: I hope you gave him bread
Wife: Do I look like a baker?