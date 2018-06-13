Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Wife versus Husband
Wife: honey can you please help me clean the garden

Husband: do I look like a gardener?

Wife: ooh am sorry honey, ok then fix bathroom door plz

Husband: do I look like a carpenter?

 * Husband walks out, at returning, he finds the garden cleaned and the door fixed.

Husband: I knew my wife will do this all by herself

Wife: it’s not me

Husband: who then?

Wife: Jonny our neighbour

Husband: how much did u pay him?

Wife: No, he just gave me 2 options, bread or intercourse

Husband: I hope you gave him bread

Wife: Do I look like a baker?



