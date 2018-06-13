Wife: honey can you please help me clean the gardenHusband: do I look like a gardener?Wife: ooh am sorry honey, ok then fix bathroom door plzHusband: do I look like a carpenter?* Husband walks out, at returning, he finds the garden cleaned and the door fixed.Husband: I knew my wife will do this all by herselfWife: it’s not meHusband: who then?Wife: Jonny our neighbourHusband: how much did u pay him?Wife: No, he just gave me 2 options, bread or intercourseHusband: I hope you gave him breadWife: Do I look like a baker?