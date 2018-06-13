Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: Ladies: Funny ways to turn down men in 2016
This Post is For the Ladies…

HE: Can I buy you a drink?
YOU: Actually I would rather have the money.

HE: I’m a photographer. I’ve been looking for a face like yours.
YOU: I’m a plastic surgeon. I’ve been looking for a face like yours.

HE: Hi. Didn’t we go on a date once? Or was it twice?
YOU: Must’ve been once. I never make the same mistake twice.

HE: How did you get to be so beautiful?
YOU: I must’ve been given your share.

HE: Will you go out with me this Saturday?
YOU: Sorry. I will be having a headache this weekend.

HE: Your face must turn a few heads.
YOU: And your face must turn a few stomachs.

HE: Go on, don’t be shy. Ask me out.
YOU: Okay, get out!.

HE: What would you say if I asked you to marry me?
YOU: Nothing. I can’t talk and laugh at the same time.

HE: Can I have your name?
YOU: Why? Don’t you already have one?

HE: Shall we go see a movie?
YOU: I’ve already seen it.

HE: Where have you been all my life?
YOU: Hiding from you.

HE: Haven’t I seen you some place before?
YOU: Yes. That’s why I don’t go there anymore.

HE: Is this seat empty?
YOU: Yes, and this one will be if you sit down.

HE: So, what do you do for a living?
YOU: I’m a female impersonator.

HE: Hey baby, what’s your sign?
YOU: Do not enter.

HE: Your body is like a temple.
YOU: Sorry, there are no services today.

HE: If I could see you Unclad, I would die happy.
YOU: If I see you Unclad, I would probably die laughing

HE: Where have you been all my life?
YOU: Where I’ll be the rest of your life, in your wildest dreams.
