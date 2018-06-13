This Post is For the Ladies…HE: Can I buy you a drink?YOU: Actually I would rather have the money.HE: I’m a photographer. I’ve been looking for a face like yours.YOU: I’m a plastic surgeon. I’ve been looking for a face like yours.HE: Hi. Didn’t we go on a date once? Or was it twice?YOU: Must’ve been once. I never make the same mistake twice.HE: How did you get to be so beautiful?YOU: I must’ve been given your share.HE: Will you go out with me this Saturday?YOU: Sorry. I will be having a headache this weekend.HE: Your face must turn a few heads.YOU: And your face must turn a few stomachs.HE: Go on, don’t be shy. Ask me out.YOU: Okay, get out!.HE: What would you say if I asked you to marry me?YOU: Nothing. I can’t talk and laugh at the same time.HE: Can I have your name?YOU: Why? Don’t you already have one?HE: Shall we go see a movie?YOU: I’ve already seen it.HE: Where have you been all my life?YOU: Hiding from you.HE: Haven’t I seen you some place before?YOU: Yes. That’s why I don’t go there anymore.HE: Is this seat empty?YOU: Yes, and this one will be if you sit down.HE: So, what do you do for a living?YOU: I’m a female impersonator.HE: Hey baby, what’s your sign?YOU: Do not enter.HE: Your body is like a temple.YOU: Sorry, there are no services today.HE: If I could see you Unclad, I would die happy.YOU: If I see you Unclad, I would probably die laughingHE: Where have you been all my life?YOU: Where I’ll be the rest of your life, in your wildest dreams.