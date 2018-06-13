Pages: [1]   Go Down

Nigeria Joke: No Fuel
Mar 25, 2016
UCHE: Mommy, can I go to Chidera’s house?

MOMMY: No!

UCHE: Why?

MOMMY: No fuel.

UCHE: Ahn ahn! I’m using my legs.

MOMMY: If you get missing, is it not a car we are going to use to find you?
