Building the Business

Building the Organization Capabilities

Oriental Trust is all about ‘Building Visions’,our goal in this century is to remain at the fore front of creativity coupled with excellent professional services, skilled manpower, and an organizational structure that enhance productivity.Responsibilities:The key role/responsibilities are divided into two:sales, coverage, display, competitive pricing andtraining, coaching, effective working tools and effective work environment.Other Responsibilities:Responsible for delivery/exceeding target sales for distributor organization.Monitoring & driving sales on a regular basisMotivating & driving sales team for target achievement.Ensures all the different types of the organisations brands are always available in every store.Ensures the organisations brands (in every store) have advantage over competition – in display, visibility and pricing.Responsible for training sales reps.Product development and sales of company product.Manage distributor sales resources.Market Expansion & Penetration.Ensuring coverage of the entire market.Identification of the new dealers/ Wholesalers & introducing them to the Branch ManagerEnsuring that the product is available & visible throughout his assigned territory.Good understanding of the market & competitionJob Requirements/Qualifications:Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Economics or other relevant discipline.MBA or relevant post-graduate qualification will be an added advantage.Excellent leadership and communication skills.Strong commercial, sales and negotiation skillsCognate experience in professional marketing and selling.Good communication skills in English (written and verbal)Ability to work effectively in teamsProven track record of achieving targets and delivering growth.Good knowledge Of MS office applications.Communication skills.Must be HardworkingStrong Analytical skillsMust have Passion for selling and willing to work on the field.Presentation and Reporting skillsOrganizational awareness.Coaching skills.Negotiation and Relationship Management SkillsRemuneration:Very attractive and competitive remuneration packages and challenging prospects await the successful candidates.Application Closing Date:29th April, 2016.