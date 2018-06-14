Oriental Trust is a major player in the Nigerian economy with main business focus in Customer service consulting, capacity building, Manpower development, logistics, contracts and supplies.Responsibilities:Prepare proposal for clients, marketing and other required letters.Maintain client focused working environment for team.Identify and develop new business opportunities with client contacts.Gather and input data, maintain databases, research projects, problems, and create reports.Refer clients to appropriate people when necessary.Generate performance reports and client account summaries.Organizational and time management skills with particular attention to detailReceiving customers, attending to customers complaints, receiving and responding to online requests and documentations.Interested applicant must be experienced and must have a good customer care quality and must be ready to build and sustain good corporate image of the organization.Job Requirements:Minimum of ONDA minimum of 2 years of relevant experienceAvailable for immediate employmentGood computer KnowledgeAbility to multi taskMust be computer literateMust be extremely fluent in English and good marketing skills.Age: 20 – 30 years.Strong management, negotiation, communication and interpersonal relations skills.Ability to work under pressure with less/no supervision are added requirements.Experience in the banking industry will be an added advantage.Good customer service skills.Good relations skills.Good problem solving skills.Good documentation and record keeping.Good reading and listening skills.Good dress sense