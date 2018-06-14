Pearl Group Inc is a major player in the Nigerian economy with main business focus in Customer service consulting, capacity building, Manpower development, logistics, contracts and supplies.Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities:•Prepare and edit correspondence, communications, presentations and other documents•design and maintain databases•File and retrieve documents and reference materials•Conduct research, collect and analyse data to prepare reports and documents•Manage and maintain executives’ schedules, appointments and travel arrangements•Arrange and co-ordinate meetings and events•Record, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings•Monitor, screen, respond to and distribute incoming communications•Answer and manage incoming calls•Receive and interact with incoming visitors•Liaise with internal staff at all levels•Interact with external clients•Co-ordinate project-based work•Review operating practices and implement improvements where necessary•Supervise, coach and train lower level staffQualification and Experience:•Minimum of 3 years experience providing support at a high level•Proficient computer skills and in-depth knowledge of relevant software such as MS Office Suite•Knowledge of standard office administrative practices and procedures•Bachelors degree an advantageKey Competencies:•Organizational and planning skills•Communication skills•Information gathering and monitoring skills•Problem analysis and problem solving skills•Judgement and decision-making ability•Initiative•Confidentiality•Team member•Attention to detail and accuracy•Adaptability