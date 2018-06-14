Job Title: Business Development ExecutiveCompany: Petros Management ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 3 yearsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Building and Construction Engineering / TechnicalPetros Management Consulting, is currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate, to fill the position above.Purpose of Position: – Responsible for identifying business opportunities, following up on leads as well as putting together documents for tenders/bids.Responsibilities: – Developing the corporate aspect of the activities of the business. – Liaising with government parastatals, federal and state ministries, corporate entities and hospitals, oil companies etc – Handling daily operational activities of the business – Develop formal business proposals and business model designs to pitch to the market – Understand pre-qualification requirements and follow up regularly on pre-qualification adverts – Liaise with management in preparing pre-qualification/technical/commercial packages – Perform technical work as an engineer as required and responsible for maintaining an overview of all engineering issues. – Provides administrative support to technical staff. – Perform other related duties as requiredMinimum Requirements:Qualifications and Requirements: – Bachelor’s Degree in Civil, Mechanical Engineering or any related course. – Member of a recognized Engineering Institution i.e. Nigerian Society of Engineering or COREN. – Minimum of 3 years business development experience – Must be a certified project manager – To coordinate on a daily basis the activities of the Oil and Gas Industry, especially with:NAPIMS, DPR, NIPEX, NNPC, or any new government body to be created – Must have handled small to medium engineering projects. – Be able to work with minimal supervision. – Have a good communication and interpersonal skills. – Proficient with Microsoft word, excel, PowerPoint and presentation. – Be able to work effectively with a team.