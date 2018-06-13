Jun 13, 2018, 10:24 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke: Dumb dad
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke: Dumb dad (Read 159 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Hilarious Joke: Dumb dad
«
on:
Mar 26, 2016, 08:40 PM »
I told my dad today that someone got shot and died
And my dad was like, “With what?”
I wanted to reply, ‘With cutlass’, but then I remembered he is still going to pay my tuition fee next year.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke: Dumb dad
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2