Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Dumb dad  (Read 159 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: Dumb dad
« on: Mar 26, 2016, 08:40 PM »
I told my dad today that someone got shot and died

And my dad was like, “With what?”

I wanted to reply, ‘With cutlass’, but then I remembered he is still going to pay my tuition fee next year.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 