Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke: Simple Equation  (Read 171 times)

yetadem

School Joke: Simple Equation
« on: Mar 26, 2016, 08:51 PM »
TEACHER: Look, the equation is simple! If I have 5 bottles in one hand and 6 bottles in another, what do I have?

AKPOS: A drinking problem?

TEACHER: No! The answer is 11 bottles! 11!!!

AKPOS: That's still a lot. You need to go for counselling
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 