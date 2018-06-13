Jun 13, 2018, 10:25 PM
School Joke: Simple Equation
School Joke: Simple Equation
TEACHER: Look, the equation is simple! If I have 5 bottles in one hand and 6 bottles in another, what do I have?
AKPOS: A drinking problem?
TEACHER: No! The answer is 11 bottles! 11!!!
AKPOS: That's still a lot. You need to go for counselling
