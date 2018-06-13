Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Baby Yam  (Read 198 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Baby Yam
« on: Mar 26, 2016, 08:56 PM »
Baby, you must be a Yam...

Cos my Heart is pounding for you!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 