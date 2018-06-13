Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Medical Joke: Blood Type  (Read 175 times)

yetadem

Medical Joke: Blood Type
« on: Mar 26, 2016, 09:07 PM »
So me and my friends were debating about AS and AA blood type... Next day, I asked my mum about my blood type:

ME: Good morning mummy.

MUMMY: Good morning my son. How are you?

ME: I'm fine mum. What blood type am I?

MUMMY: Blood of Jesus.
