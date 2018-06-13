Pages: [1]   Go Down

Why do you watch?
HUSBAND: Why do you watch Food Network? It doesn't make your cooking any better...

WIFE: Why do you watch porn? It doesn't make you better on bed.

HUSBAND: Sharrap!!!
