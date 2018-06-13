Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Religion Joke: Praise the lord  (Read 204 times)

Religion Joke: Praise the lord
PASTOR: Praise the Lord!!!

CHURCH MEMBERS: HALLELUJAH!!!

PASTOR: That Hallelujah is too small for my God.

AKPOS: Who are you? Heaven's sound system engineer?
