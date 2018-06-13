Akpos’ pastor added him on facebook and he innocently accepted.Two minutes later his message came in:Pastor: How are you?Akpos: I’m fine, my daddy.Pastor: May the building of heavenly favour collapse on your headAkpos: (no reply)Pastor: May the thunder of Blessing strike you and your family.Akpos: (no reply)Pastor: May God slash you with the axe of lifeAkpos: (no reply)Pastor: May God stab you with the knife of richesAkpos: (no reply)Pastor: May you be sentenced to life imprisonment in the eternal jail of successAkpos: (no reply)Pastor: May the World Trade Centre of happiness collapse on you and your familyAkpos (no reply)Pastor: Are you there?Akpos: Yes, my daddyPastor: You should be saying amen to claim the Blessings.Akpos: Ok, May the over-speeding trailers of blessings jam and crush you and your family. May the earthquake of happiness swallow you and your family members. May the sea of miracles drown you and your family members in Jesus’ name.Pastor: (no reply)Akpos: You should be saying ‘Amen’ to claim these prayersPastor: May thunder fire you! Idiot!