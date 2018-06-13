Once a bright intelligent young man went for IAS interview. He was asked –Q 1. When did India get independence?He answered – The efforts started long back; but could succeed in 1947.Q 2. Who were the persons, who played important role in this fight for independence?Answer – There are many people, who were involved and contributed in this. If I give a name, it will be injustice to others.Q 3. Do you think, corruption is the greatest enemy of the country?Answer – A committee is investigating in this matter. I can give a correct reply to this only after seeing the report.The interview board was impressed by his original ideas. They asked him to wait outside; but also advised him not to reveal the questions, as they may ask the same questions to other candidates also.When the young man went out of the room, Akpos inquired about the questions asked. The young man said that he had promised the interview board not to disclose the questions.But, Akpos found a way out. “Tell me the answer you gave”...The young man, thought it to be okay, as he was not going back on his words of “not disclosing theQUESTIONS”When Akpos went in for interview, this is what happened.Q 1. What’s your birth date?Akpos :- The efforts started long back, but could succeed in 1947.Interviewers got confused…they asked next question.Q 2. What is your father’s name?Akpos:- There are many people, who were involved and contributed in this. If I give a name, it will be injustice to others.The board members were shocked at the reply...They said.Q 3. Are you mad?Akpos :- answered – A committee is investigating in this matter. I can give a correct reply to this only after seeing the report.