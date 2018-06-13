Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Principal’s Daughter
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and a female student in school

AKPOS: Isn’t our principal an idiot?

GIRL: Do you know who I am?

AKPOS: No…

GIRL: I’m his daughter.

AKPOS: Do u know me?

GIRL: No!

AKPOS: Thank God.
