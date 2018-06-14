Job Title: Customer Project ManagerCompany: EricssonJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MALocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Project ManagementEricsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.We are truly a global company, working across borders in 175 countries, offering a diverse, performance-driven culture & an innovative & engaging environment where employees enhance their potential everyday. Our employees live our vision, core values & guiding principles. They share a passion to win & a high responsiveness to customer needs that in turn makes us a desirable partner to our clients. To ensure professional growth, Ericsson offers a stimulating work experience, continuous learning & growth opportunities that allow you to acquire the knowledge & skills necessary to reach your career goals.Job Summary: – The Customer Project Manager Job Role purpose is to manage assigned customer projects to secure that project goals are met, customer’s expectations are fulfilled & that the customer relation is handled in the best possible way within the scope of the contract.Responsibilities & Tasks: – Establish project plan baseline: define project scope, secure the necessary resources & plans & monitor all activities – Drive project execution: track project activities , monitor & handle changes, conflicts & escalations – Handle customer & stakeholder engagement: manage customer relationship building confidence & trust , ensure project progress arranging meetings & customer events – Manage project finance: ensure financial system monitoring – Develop the business: participate to contract preparation & to pre-sales meeting – Develop the CPM discipline: simplify processes, methods & tools with innovative ideasCore Competences: – Leadership skills – Consultative skills – Financial understanding – Business understanding – Sales & business development skills – Customer insight – Negotiation & argumentation skills – Project management skills – Problem solving – Presentation & communication skills – Entrepreneurial & Commercial Thinking – Persuading & Influencing – Analyzing – Leading & Supervising – Relating & Networking – Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations – Planning & OrganizingPreferred Qualifications & Experience Requirements: – PMI certifications – Project Sales Process – Contract management – 3rd pp suppliers management experience.