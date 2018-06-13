Jun 13, 2018, 10:25 PM
Author
Best Joke of the day: Ghana's Educational System
Best Joke of the day: Ghana’s Educational System
When they all sat and the plane was about to take off, they were informed that the plane was made by one of their students.
All of them ran out of the plane as fast as they could with exception of one.
Onlookers asked why he was still sitting confidently in the plane and he said: “If it was made by my student, it won’t even start.”
