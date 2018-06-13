A Togolese, a Nigerian and a Ghanaian were caught red handed drinking alcohol in Saudi Arabia, where consumption of Alcohol is strictly prohibited.The three of them were dragged in front of the Sultan, who said:“You will get 50 lashes for the consumption of alcohol. However, since you are foreigners and did not know about the prohibition, I will be lenient. Each of you will have a wish before getting the punishment.You start, Togolese.”Togolese: “I wish that you tie a pillow to my back, before you flog me.” His wish was fulfilled, but the flogging was so strong that the pillow tore into pieces after 25 lashes.The Nigerian, upon seeing what had happened to the Togolese wished for two pillows on his back but still, the pillows got torn early.Now the Sultan turns to the Ghana-man, and says:“Now, Ghanaian, since I am a big football fan and you play such beautiful football, I will be specially lenient with you. You have two wishes, but choose well.”Ghana-man says: “First of all I want 100 lashes”.The Nigerian and the Togolese look at themselves flabbergasted.The Sultan replies: “I do not understand it, but we will grant you the double number of lashes! And your second wish?”Ghana-man:“Tie the Nigerian on my back”