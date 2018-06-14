Job Title: Business Development Personnel
Company: Kimberly Ryan Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 – 5 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Kimberly Ryan Limited is a Human Resources Development Company whose aim is to lead in attracting, developing and retaining superior human capital to create a dramatic business advantage for our clients.
.
A Business Development Personnel is needed ASAP.
.
Requirements: – Candidate should have a BA, BSc in any field, with, 3-5 years, relevant marketing or sales experience. – He/She should have a good knowledge of major industries in Nigeria. – Candidate should be a self-starter, a fluent speaker, with great interpersonal skills. Could it be you?Apply to this job