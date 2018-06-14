Job Title: Business Development PersonnelCompany: Kimberly Ryan LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 – 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingKimberly Ryan Limited is a Human Resources Development Company whose aim is to lead in attracting, developing and retaining superior human capital to create a dramatic business advantage for our clients.A Business Development Personnel is needed ASAP.Requirements: – Candidate should have a BA, BSc in any field, with, 3-5 years, relevant marketing or sales experience. – He/She should have a good knowledge of major industries in Nigeria. – Candidate should be a self-starter, a fluent speaker, with great interpersonal skills. Could it be you?