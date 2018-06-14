Pages: [1]   Go Down

Business Development Personnel Job at Kimberly Ryan Limited
Job Title: Business Development Personnel

Company: Kimberly Ryan Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 – 5 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Kimberly Ryan Limited is a Human Resources Development Company whose aim is to lead in attracting, developing and retaining superior human capital to create a dramatic business advantage for our clients.

A Business Development Personnel is needed ASAP.

Requirements: – Candidate should have a BA, BSc in any field, with, 3-5 years, relevant marketing or sales experience. – He/She should have a good knowledge of major industries in Nigeria. – Candidate should be a self-starter, a fluent speaker, with great interpersonal skills. Could it be you?

