Job Title: Sales Representative/Sales ClerkCompany: Wemy IndustriesJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWemy Industries is one of the foremost indigenous and oldest established manufacturers in Lagos, Nigeria. We specialize in producing baby diapers, feminine sanitary napkins/pads, panty liners, adult diapers, maternity pads, under pads and baby wipes under the umbrella brand names of ‘Dr. Browns’ and ‘Nightingale’Responsibilities: – Expected to drive sales. – Handling cash transaction. – Implement the company’s sales strategic from time to time. – Ensure adherence to company’s policies and procedures at all time. – Checking daily cash accounts. – Ensure to make sales lodgments into the company’s account on a daily basis and effect sales reconciliation for all transactions. – Expected to stay at company’s location and handle day to day sales. – Maintain periodic sales reports and spreadsheets. – Attending to customers’ queries. – Respond to customers’ complaints and resolve their issues.Qualifications and requirements: – Must be resident in Port-Harcourt. – Work experience with an FMCG organization is an advantage but not necessary. – Must have about 1 – 3 years working experience. – Must be between 21 – 30 years of age – Must be able to drive and possess a valid driver’s licence. – Must be a graduate (B.Sc or HND) – Any other qualification/experience/skill will be an added advantage.