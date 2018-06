Girl: Dad, I’m in love with a boy who is far away from me. I’m in Ghana and he lives in the UK. We met on a dating website, became friends on facebook, had long chats on Whatsapp, proposed to each other on Skype, and now 2 months of relationship through viber, I need your blessings and good wishes daddyDad: Really! Then get married on twitter, have fun on tango. Buy your kids on e-bay, send them through Gmail. And if you are fed up with your husband…. sell him on Tonaton.com