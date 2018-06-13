Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Gnashing of Tettehs

Funny Joke: Gnashing of Tettehs
« on: Mar 29, 2016, 04:00 AM »
Conversation between a pastor and an old woman:

Pastor: Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand. Because if you don’t, Hell awaits those who don’t repent, where there will be gnashing of teeth.

Old Woman: Lucky me! I have no teeth.
