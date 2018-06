Job Title: Marketing and Sales AssociateCompany: RED MediaJob Type: Full TimeLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAre you ready to change the world? Do you have what it takes to make things happen?Well here is an opportunity to prove it! #TeamRED is hiring.A job at RED is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. You’ll be challenged. You’ll be inspired. You’ll do things you never thought you could. And you will be INCREDIBLY proud of yourself!