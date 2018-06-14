Job Title: Sales RepresentativesCompany: Monsanto CompanyLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 4 yearsJob Field: Sales / MarketingMonsanto Company is a publicly traded American multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation headquartered in Creve Coeur, Greater St. Louis, Missouri.Monsanto is a sustainable agriculture company. We deliver agricultural products that support farmers all around the world.Main Purpose of the Job: – Create demand of Monsanto maize hybrid seeds brand- DEKALB and CP – Work closely with the Monsanto’s technical team to expand hybrid seed usage to ensure sustainability and growth. – Establish Demos, trials and conduct field days across the region for increased visibility of Monsanto products SE and CPThe Role: – It entails meeting business goals and working to achieve long term growth of the DEKALB range of products within small and large scale farming sectors in Nigeria, by being a key member of the sales team that will drive the growth of Monsanto’s business in Nigeria.Specific role responsibility: – Plans and conducts effective sales calls/visits with current and prospective customers – Provide agronomic support & advice to the customers and prospects – Strategically plan activities to generate demand for available products. Research and understand the needs of the customer, and plan sales activities to increase sales and hybrid adoption. – Maintain a thorough agronomic and technical knowledge of products in the various segments and analyze market to understand opportunities that are available to increase seed usage – Work with customer complaints to ensure they are resolved. – Coach farmers on product management to ensure they succeed – Provide after-the-sale customer service that increases customer loyalty and the % of seed purchase from Monsanto. – Plan and deliver presentations to customers and potential customers that help increase sales in sales area. – Develop, execute, and continuously improve a plan for sales area that increases customer engagement, market share, and profitability. – Allocates and utilizes available resources to maximize return on short-term and long-term strategic plan for sales area. – Actively contributes to analyze local market needs and suggest changes or improvements to distribution strategy and farmers segmentation. – Maintains and develop relationship with the customers – Full accountabilities of money collection from the customers on time and be proactive in early money collection. – Contribute, implement and follow-up according to Monsanto’s guidance and compliance (Business conduct, FCPA, Pledge) – Provide Monsanto with the necessary market intelligence required for the commercial success of our business.Qualifications: – Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or related field – A masters degree will be an added advantage – 4+ years’ sales/ account management experience, with at least 1 year in the agricultural industry.Personal skills: – Results oriented – Customer oriented – Strong communication and negotiation skills – Enjoys working in a team – Able to work with autonomy and willing to travel intensively on business (80% of the time) – Able to prioritize – Assertive and takes initiative to make things happen – Good awareness and understanding in the management of Demo and trials according to set protocols – Ability to maintain high standards of integrity; establish straightforward, productive relationships; treating individuals with fairness and respect, demonstrating sensitivity for ethnic, cultural and gender differences – Demonstrated ability to effectively work within a multi-cultural environment – Good analytical skills – Well organized and customer focused – Should be able to prioritize multiple task and achieve set resultTechnical skills: – Valid driver’s license and experience – Good command of English language – Ability to speak 2 major Nigerian languages including English. – Must be able to communicate in the language of assigned state – Ability to use Microsoft packages( Excel, Power point, Access, Words) to write and interpret field reports.