Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: My Girlfriend's Phone  (Read 268 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: My Girlfriend's Phone
« on: Apr 03, 2016, 03:41 PM »
I gave up on life when I picked up my girlfriend's phone and saw my contact name saved as, "FREE FOOD"!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 