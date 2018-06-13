One day God called Bill Clinton, Boris Yeltsin and Bill Gates to heaven for a meeting. The meeting was on a Sunday and God informed them that the world was coming to an end on the following Thursday. The three men then left and this is how they communicated the message upon arrival at their respective basesBoris Yeltsin“Comrades, I have bad news and I have bad news. The first bad news is that the God we did not believe in exists. The second bad news is that the World is coming to an end on Thursday”Bill Clinton“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that the God we believe in exists. The bad news is that the World is coming to an end on Thursday”Bill Gates“Gentlemen, I’ve got good news and good news. The first good news is that God called the three most important leaders in the world and I was one of them. The second good news is that Apple will stop operations on Thursday”