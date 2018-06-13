Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funniest Joke: Letter to Daddy

yetadem

Funniest Joke: Letter to Daddy
Apr 03, 2016, 04:16 PM
Hello Dad,

I didn't tell mummy that you kissed her friend, Linda, at the birthday party. I didn't even tell her that you slept with her in your bed...

Anyway, you should thank mummy because she helped me to write this letter

Your Good boy

Akpos
