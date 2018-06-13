Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Suffering and Forming  (Read 359 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Suffering and Forming
« on: Apr 04, 2016, 12:33 AM »
Don't be Suffering and forming... you will confuse the Angel of Blessings...
